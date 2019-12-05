Senior Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Sloppy joes
Seasoned potato chunks
Coleslaw
Fresh fruit
TUESDAY
Chicken stir fry
Rice
Carrots
Dessert
WEDNESDAY
Porcupine meatballs
Mashed potatoes
Wax beans
Fruit
THURSDAY
Roast turkey
Mashed potatoes with gravy
Broccoli
Fresh fruit
FRIDAY
Beef stroganoff
Noodles
Key West vegetables
Favorite bar