Menu
Buy Now

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Favorite Italian pasta

Fresh fruit

 TUESDAY

Chicken chow mien

Fruit

WEDNESDAY

Harvest stew

Fresh fruit

THURSDAY

Hot beef sandwich

Fruit

FRIDAY

Ham, egg, spinach egg bake or alternate

Cinnamon roll

Tags

Recommended for you