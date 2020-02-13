Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Favorite Italian pasta
Fresh fruit
TUESDAY
Chicken chow mien
Fruit
WEDNESDAY
Harvest stew
Fresh fruit
THURSDAY
Hot beef sandwich
Fruit
FRIDAY
Ham, egg, spinach egg bake or alternate
Cinnamon roll