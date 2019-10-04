Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Cooks choice

TUESDAY

Meatloaf dinner

Calcannon (potatoes/cabbage)

Parsley carrots

Fresh fruit

 

WEDNESDAY

Chili

Tossed spinach salad

Cornbread

Fresh fruit

THURSDAY

Champagne chicken

Rice

Peas and carrots

Fruit

FRIDAY

Ham dinner or alternate

AuGratin potato

Mexicali corn

Tiramisu cake

