Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Cooks choice
TUESDAY
Meatloaf dinner
Calcannon (potatoes/cabbage)
Parsley carrots
Fresh fruit
WEDNESDAY
Chili
Tossed spinach salad
Cornbread
Fresh fruit
THURSDAY
Champagne chicken
Rice
Peas and carrots
Fruit
FRIDAY
Ham dinner or alternate
AuGratin potato
Mexicali corn
Tiramisu cake