Senior Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Fish tacos
Potato wedges
Coleslaw
Fruit
TUESDAY
Chicken Parmesan spaghetti with sauce
Wax beans
Fresh fruit
WEDNESDAY
Taco casserole
Vegetable
Fruit
THURSDAY
Party Day
Swiss steak
Mashed potatoes
Carrots
Cake with ice cream
FRIDAY
Not available