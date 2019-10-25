Senior Menu

Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Fish tacos

Potato wedges

Coleslaw

Fruit

TUESDAY

Chicken Parmesan spaghetti with sauce

Wax beans

Fresh fruit

WEDNESDAY

Taco casserole

Vegetable

Fruit

THURSDAY

Party Day

Swiss steak

Mashed potatoes

Carrots

Cake with ice cream

FRIDAY

Not available

