Senior Menu

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Swiss steak

Mashed potatoes

Carrots

Fresh fruit

TUESDAY

Biscuit

Sausage and gravy

Scrambled egg

Juice

WEDNESDAY

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Green beans

Fruit

THURSDAY

Closed

FRIDAY

Closed

