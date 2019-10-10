Menu
Buy Now

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Sloppy joe

Seasoned potato wedges

Coleslaw

TUESDAY

Spaghetti

Corn

Salad

Dessert

WEDNESDAY

Porcupine meatballs

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Wax beans

Fruit

THURSDAY

Turkey dinner

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Broccoli

Fresh fruit

FRIDAY

Beef stroganoff

Key West vegetable

Favorite bar

Recommended for you