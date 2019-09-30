Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Taco lasagna

Fruit

TUESDAY

Boiled dinner or alternate

Tossed salad

Fruit

WEDNESDAY

Egg salad sandwich

Chicken noodle soup

Fresh fruit

THURSDAY

Roast pork loin

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Pumpkin cheese coffee cake

FRIDAY

Baked fish

Potato wedges

Pea and cheese salad

Fruit

