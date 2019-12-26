Menu
Buy Now

Senior Menu

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Green beans

Fruit

TUESDAY

Pork loin

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Key West vegetables

Pumpkin cheesecake coffee cake

WEDNESDAY

Sites closed

Frozen meals available

THURSDAY

Chili

Cookie

FRIDAY

Ham dinner or alternate

Fresh fruit

Tags

Recommended for you