Senior Menu

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Fish

Baked potato

Fruit

TUESDAY

Mild buffalo or BBQ chicken sandwich

Fruit

WEDNESDAY

Hot beef sandwich

Fruit

THURSDAY

Chicken pasta salad

Favorite cake

FRIDAY

Ham, egg and spinach bake

Cinnamon roll

