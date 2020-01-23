Senior Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Fish
Baked potato
Fruit
TUESDAY
Mild buffalo or BBQ chicken sandwich
Fruit
WEDNESDAY
Hot beef sandwich
Fruit
THURSDAY
Chicken pasta salad
Favorite cake
FRIDAY
Ham, egg and spinach bake
Cinnamon roll