Senior Menu

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Beef stroganoff

Noodles

Key West vegetables

Fresh fruit

TUESDAY

Sloppy joe

Seasoned potato chunks

Coleslaw

Bar

WEDNESDAY

Harvest Dinner

Roast turkey dinner

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Broccoli

Pumpkin coffee cake

THURSDAY

Eggs and sausage or alternate

Hash brown

Juice

Cinnamon roll

FRIDAY

Porcupine meatballs

Mashed potatoes

Wax beans

Fresh fruit

