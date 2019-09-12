Menu
Senior Menu

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Beef stroganoff

Key West vegetable

Fresh fruit

TUESDAY

Sloppy joe

Seasoned potato fries

Coleslaw

Bar

WEDNESDAY

Turkey dinner

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Broccoli

Fresh fruit

THURSDAY

Sausage and eggs or alternate

Hash browns

Cinnamon roll

FRIDAY

Porcupine meatballs

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Wax beans

Fruit

