Senior Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Beef stroganoff
Key West vegetable
Fresh fruit
TUESDAY
Sloppy joe
Seasoned potato fries
Coleslaw
Bar
WEDNESDAY
Turkey dinner
Mashed potatoes with gravy
Broccoli
Fresh fruit
THURSDAY
Sausage and eggs or alternate
Hash browns
Cinnamon roll
FRIDAY
Porcupine meatballs
Mashed potatoes with gravy
Wax beans
Fruit