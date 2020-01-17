Senior Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Chicken chow mien
Fresh fruit
TUESDAY
Boiled dinner or alternate
Frosted cake
WEDNESDAY
Meatloaf dinner
Fruit
THURSDAY
Goulash
Peas and carrots
Coleslaw
Apple cake
FRIDAY
Favorite Italian pasta
Fresh fruit