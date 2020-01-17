Menu
Senior Menu

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Chicken chow mien

Fresh fruit

TUESDAY

Boiled dinner or alternate

Frosted cake

WEDNESDAY

Meatloaf dinner

Fruit

THURSDAY

Goulash

Peas and carrots

Coleslaw

Apple cake

FRIDAY

Favorite Italian pasta

Fresh fruit

