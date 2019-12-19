Menu
Buy Now

Senior Menu

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Baked fish

Potato wedges

Pea and cheese salad

Fruit

TUESDAY

Christmas Eve

WEDNESDAY

Christmas Day

THURSDAY

Biscuits

Sausage with gravy

Juice

Fruit

FRIDAY

Chicken noodle soup

Egg salad sandwich

Fresh fruit

Tags

Recommended for you