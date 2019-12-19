Senior Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Baked fish
Potato wedges
Pea and cheese salad
Fruit
TUESDAY
Christmas Eve
WEDNESDAY
Christmas Day
THURSDAY
Biscuits
Sausage with gravy
Juice
Fruit
FRIDAY
Chicken noodle soup
Egg salad sandwich
Fresh fruit