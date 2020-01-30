Menu
Senior Menu

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Sloppy joe

Fresh fruit

TUESDAY

Glazed ham balls

Fruit

WEDNESDAY

Split pea soup

Chicken salad sandwich

Fresh fruit

THURSDAY

Impossible taco pie or alternate

Fruit

FRIDAY

Roast pork dinner

Lemon 7 Up cake

