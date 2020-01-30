Senior Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Sloppy joe
Fresh fruit
TUESDAY
Glazed ham balls
Fruit
WEDNESDAY
Split pea soup
Chicken salad sandwich
Fresh fruit
THURSDAY
Impossible taco pie or alternate
Fruit
FRIDAY
Roast pork dinner
Lemon 7 Up cake