Senior Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Cook’s choice
TUESDAY
Meatloaf dinner
Colcannon – potatoes/cabbage
Parsley carrots
Fresh fruit
WEDNESDAY
Chili
Tossed salad
Cornbread
Fruit
THURSDAY
Champagne chicken
Rice
Peas and carrots
Fresh fruit
FRIDAY
Ham dinner or alternate
Au Gratin potato
Mexicali corn
Tiramisu cake