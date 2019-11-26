Menu
Senior Menu

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Cook’s choice

TUESDAY

Meatloaf dinner

Colcannon – potatoes/cabbage

Parsley carrots

Fresh fruit

WEDNESDAY

Chili

Tossed salad

Cornbread

Fruit

THURSDAY

Champagne chicken

Rice

Peas and carrots

Fresh fruit

FRIDAY

Ham dinner or alternate

Au Gratin potato

Mexicali corn

Tiramisu cake

