Senior Menu

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

California chicken casserole

Spinach salad

Fruit

TUESDAY

Sausage and eggs or alternate

Hash browns

Cinnamon roll

WEDNESDAY

Stew

Biscuit

Cake with icing

THURSDAY

Cabbage roll dinner

Mashed potatoes

Green beans

Fresh fruit

FRIDAY

Roast beef dinner

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Carrot coin salad

Ice cream

