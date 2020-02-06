Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Salisbury steak

Fresh

Fruit

TUESDAY

Valentine Day Party

Roast turkey

Stuffing

Mashed potatoes

Gravy

Parsley carrots

Pumpkin butter cake

WEDNESDAY

Fish sandwich on a bun or alternative

Fresh fruit

THURSDAY

Goulash

Corn

Juice

Cookie

FRIDAY

Chicken -n- cheese enchilada

Tossed salad

Juice

Fruit

