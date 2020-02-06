Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Salisbury steak
Fresh
Fruit
TUESDAY
Valentine Day Party
Roast turkey
Stuffing
Mashed potatoes
Gravy
Parsley carrots
Pumpkin butter cake
WEDNESDAY
Fish sandwich on a bun or alternative
Fresh fruit
THURSDAY
Goulash
Corn
Juice
Cookie
FRIDAY
Chicken -n- cheese enchilada
Tossed salad
Juice
Fruit