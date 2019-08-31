Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Closed

TUESDAY

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Tossed salad

Fresh fruit

WEDNESDAY

Ham dinner or alternate

Au Gratin potato

Mexicali corn

Tisamisu cake

THURSDAY

Baked fish

Potato wedges

Pea and cheese salad

Fruit

FRIDAY

Egg salad sandwich

Chicken noodle soup

Fresh fruit

