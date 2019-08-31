Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Closed
TUESDAY
Spaghetti with meat sauce
Tossed salad
Fresh fruit
WEDNESDAY
Ham dinner or alternate
Au Gratin potato
Mexicali corn
Tisamisu cake
THURSDAY
Baked fish
Potato wedges
Pea and cheese salad
Fruit
FRIDAY
Egg salad sandwich
Chicken noodle soup
Fresh fruit