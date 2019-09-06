Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Chili
Tossed spinach salad
Cornbread
Fresh fruit
TUESDAY
Champagne chicken
Rice
Peas and carrots
Fruit
WEDNESDAY
Meatloaf dinner
Colcannon – (potatoes/cabbage)
Parsley carrots
Fresh fruit
THURSDAY
Fall Colors Dinner
Roast pork loin
Mashed potatoes with gravy
Pumpkin cheese coffee cake
FRIDAY
Fish tacos
Diced potatoes
Coleslaw
Fruit