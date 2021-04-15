The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order on Monday, April 12, 2021, by President Linda Chezick at 7:00 p.m. with seven members present.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted with John Sirotiak, Guard, pro-tem. There were four petitions for membership. Judy Long, eligible from her husband, Albert Long; Trent Chezick, eligible under his brother, Ryan Chezick, a member of the Post; Travis Chezick, eligible under his brother, Ryan Chezick, a member of the Post and Melissa Graves, eligible under her father, Darrell Graves who included paperwork and meets the Auxiliary requirements. A voice vote was taken by the members assembled to accept the four applicants for membership.
The General Orders, correspondence and the meeting minutes from February were read. The Auxiliary did not meet in March.
Treasurer Dawn Flesland presented the Treasurers Report and it was filed subject to audit.
There were no trustees present at the meeting and the bills were unable to be submitted and paid.
Committee Reports:
Linda Chezick reported on Veterans and Family Support. On March 29, the Auxiliary hosted a Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day at the Post. We served coffee/donuts and gave out thank you cards, flag lapel pins, cookbooks and flags.
Reports on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative were given by Irene Anderson.
The K-2nd grade coloring contest and 3rd-4th grade poster contest entries were picked up and judged. Winners and prizes will be awarded soon.
Dates to remember: April 5 - Gold Star Spouses Day and May 1 is Loyalty Day. April is the month to recognize military children and youth for their heroism, character, sacrifices and continued resilience.
The National Commander has testified on March 18 at a special joint hearing of the House and Senate Committees on Veterans Affairs. At the hearing, the VFW continued to press Congress for the full support of the VFW’s key priorities.
Kathy Sikkila gave the membership report, we are at 98.01 percent.
High school scholarship applications were picked up; we have four students who applied and auxiliary members are reviewing the applications.
Donations were made to National Home for Children Annual Fund Drive, the Memorial Day Foundation, our local Food Shelf, DearAmericanHeroes.com. and Silver Bay Veterans Home.
Election of officers will be conducted at the May meeting for 2021-2022 year.
Poppy Days will be May 10-14.
Memorial Day Services at our local cemeteries will be held on Monday, May 31.
Loyalty Days ceremonies and meetings will be held in Baudette on April 23-25.
We draped the charter for our departed member, Betty Zeipen who passed away on March 15, 2021.
Door prize was won by Linda Chezick.
The meeting was closed at 8:30 p.m. with the closing ceremonies. Our next meeting will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 in the Post Dining Room.