A story in the April 29 edition about a transition in leadership at the local Convention and Visitors Bureau should have said: Pete Schultz, who has served as CVB director for the past 16 years, has been involved for more than 25 years in other aspects of the tourism industry, having worked at resorts and served as a long-time board member and president of the convention and visitors bureau.
Clarification
Laurel Beager
