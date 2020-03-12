Due to incorrect information provided to The Journal, stories in the March 11 edition about new providers at Rainy Lake Clinic should have listed the contact phone number as 218-283-5503.
Correction
- Emily Gedde
-
- Updated
Emily Gedde
