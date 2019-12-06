A story in Saturday's edition about the potential to create housing in the Alexander Baker School building may have led readers to believe that KOOTASCA Community Action has agreed to play a leading role.
No decision has been made by the KOOTASCA Board, and the story should have read: “The (KOOTASCA) Board meets Dec. 12 to consider the project's feasibility and whether we'd have a role in the final development,” said Isaac Meyer, KOOTASCA planning and development director. "It's a lot for our board to weigh, but it's really exciting and promising.”