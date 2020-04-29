A story about concern about the Legislative Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources bill in Wednesday's edition should have said it takes a super majority of the LCCMR to recommend a bill to the Legislature, and the Voyageurs National Park Wolf Project's leader is Tom Gable.
Correction
Tags
Laurel Beager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Antibody tests for COVID-19 now available in International Falls
- Running a tab: Crisis hits munis
- FHS plans to have drive-in graduation ceremony
- Council: No chickens allowed
- Patricia Lynn Dumas, 68
- Lola Irene Ysen, 86
- Gerald Bahr, 70
- Ontario parks to remain closed until May 31
- Kermit Olson, 90
- City, county opens boat landings