Area high school students are furthering their education at colleges and universities around the country, due to funding from the Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund.
Students received scholarships of $20,000 each, to be distributed over eight semesters, beginning with the 2019-20 school year.
Recipients include Falls High School students Joseph A. Hasbargen-Glowack, University of Wisconsin-River Falls, engineering; and Derek J. Talmage, University of Wisconsin-Madison, electrical engineering.
And from Littlefork-Big Falls High School, Alexis M. Promersberger, North Dakota State University, Fargo, nurse anesthetist.
High school seniors wishing to apply for next year’s round of scholarship awards may do so online, as of Nov. 1, until Jan. 15. Students must have an interest in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics or scientific fields of study.
Visit AlworthScholarship.org to learn about eligibility criteria.