The annual South Koochiching-Rainy River School District 363 Spelling Bee took place Jan. 15 at Indus School in the commons area. The stage was decorated with “bees” and posters that read, “All this buzz is for you!” and “Bee-lieve in yourself!”
Some classes were released so students could watch the competition.
Twenty-two Indus and Northome students participated, and two Northome School students took home the championship honors. First place went to eighth grader Kenly Hallstrom and second place to sixth grader Ramierah Graves.
Two Indus students were in third and fourth place, Nova Mish, fifth grader, and Gracie Hasbargen, sixth grader. The word Nova ended on was “wily” and the word Gracie ended on was “scoundrel.”
Participants from Indus included: Cade Ottemann, Nova Mish, Gracie Hasbargen, AnMarie Peterson, Justina Holte (alternate), Cyrus Thomopoulos, Ethan Noyes, Rylee Mai (alternate), Julianna Holte, Lyndsey Newburgh and Colyn Peterson (alternate).
Northome entrants included: Jaycee Baird, John Holm, Lexi Hallstrom (alternate), Soren Pollard, Kaycee May, Ramierah Graves (alternate), Destiny Nunez, Eliana Raincloud, Taylor Fraikes (alternate), Dreyshaun White and Kenly Hallstrom.
The pronouncer for the event was Indus National Honor Society President Chase Steinbach. The NHS club organized the event, directed by adviser Wendy Mayer.
Other staff assisting with timing and judging were: Northome principal Jeremy Tammi, and Indus staff members, Dianne Tillman, Sondra Monson and Kris Morgan.
Decorations were made by senior Kendahl Cox.