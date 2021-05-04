kids

Members of the April Birthday Bookshelf at Falls Elementary School have added to the new book fund for the library. Members recognized are, back row, Jack Wolfe, Kenley Holmestad; front, Arayna Pelland, Brody Foss; and pictured separately is Marcus Abernathey.

Each Birthday Bookshelf member at FES library joins by donating $5 for new books, and then are recognized on their birthday for helping the school purchase new books for its library.

 FES PHOTO