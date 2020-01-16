Moonlight Archery Club hosted its annual 3D shoot fundraiser last Saturday for St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School.
About $500 was raised at the event, which took place in the school’s gymnasium. Shooters ranged in age from 3 to 60.
“The shoot went well,” reported Bob French, club president. “The kids had a great time... Could tell by the smiles on their faces.”
The club offers archery Thursdays at the gym through the end of March. Children shoot from 6 to 7 p.m. and adults from 7 to 8. Equipment is available for the youth to use.
The fees of $20 for children, $40 for adults, and $60 for an entire family, helps cover the cost of the club’s insurance and maintains the equipment.