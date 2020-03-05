Several area students earned dean's list honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., at the conclusion of the fall 2019 semester.
Students from Borderland include:
- Sara Coffield
- Brittany Foss
- Emma Misner
- Megan Nemec
- Shelby Tanner
- Sabrina Etienne
- Tyler Fentem
To be eligible for the dean's list, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 692 students earned fall 2019 dean's list honors from the university, and an additional 355 students earned president's list honors for earning perfect 4.0 GPAs.
Bemidji State University has about 5,000 students enrolled. Bemidji State offers 70 undergraduate areas of study and eight graduate degrees encompassing arts, sciences and select pre-professional programs. BSU is a Minnesota State university. For more, visit bemidjistate.edu or find us at BemidjiState on social media networks.