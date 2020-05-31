Are you ready to read, investigate and discover this summer? Arrowhead Library System invites kids and families of all ages living in Koochiching, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and St. Louis counties to "Dig Deeper" by participating in two summer programs this year.
Get out your crayons, markers, pens, pencils or paint to create a cool bookmark about digging into reading and books.
ALS is offering a "Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover Bookmark Design Contest." Kids of all ages are encouraged to print off the bookmark template at https://www.alslib.info/reading-programs/ and create a unique design. Entries must be submitted via mail and postmarked on or before Aug. 28. Prizes will be awarded for the five most creative submissions.
Entries can be mailed to: Arrowhead Library System Bookmark Design Contest, 5528 Emerald Avenue, Mountain Iron, MN 55768
ALS is also offering a "Dig Deeper Summer Activity Postcard Program" this year.
Kids who sign up will receive a series of five activity postcards via mail every two to three weeks, encouraging them to dig deeper and experience and learn new things during the summer months.
All children in a household may sign up to participate as we know it's always fun to get mail. The program is geared towards kids up to age 12 and their family members, however anyone can participate. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3gpC31z and complete the form for each participant.