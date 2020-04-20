Littlefork-Big Falls Superintendent Jamie Wendt provided the following update after last week's L-BF School Board meeting:
Administrative update
The district since March 31 has been sending a daily survey to students in grades 2-12 on their emotional and mental well-being during the COVID-19 crisis. Administrators look at feedback daily, and if students are struggling, they are contacted by counselor Angie Williams or Wendt.
All spring sports/activities are on hold until further notice including the spring academic and athletic banquet.
The district will soon post for the business manager position due to upcoming retirement of Pam Josephson.
Graduation
For now, the May 22 graduation date remains and the ceremony will move forward under any guidelines allowed by Gov. Tim Walz. Wendt reports if the school cannot have a traditional ceremony, other options will be explored.
Banners honoring the senior class have been ordered for Main Street, and city employees will help with installation on the light poles.
Food delivery/child care
There are four food delivery routes serving about 120 students. Four paraprofessionals assist with delivery from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Child care averages serving one to four students. Two paraprofessionals cover child care form 8:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. during regularly-scheduled school days.
Wendt notes paraprofessionals are rotating child care and food delivery to help out.
Distance learning
Although there hasn't been an announcement from Walz extending distance learning past May 4, Wendt reports the effort will, "more than likely" continue through the rest of the academic year.
Scheduling for next year's classes will take place electronically and begin early May. There will be one new class added to the schedule – instead of two Spanish I classes, students can elect to take Spanish II to replace a Spanish I. Administration will need to approve the course content through the curriculum committee.
Community donations
Community members who have donated and created masks for the school include: Sandyjo Kennedy, Betty Boelk, Jennifer Gustafson, Kate Knaeble, Lu McBride, and Shelby Dowty.