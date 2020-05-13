A local sixth grade student earned second place in an essay competition at the state level.
Ava Werner placed second in the Minnesota State Elks Association Americanism Essay Contest, after she was selected regionally to go onto the state competition. Her essay was selected among about 375 others.
Superintendent Kevin Grover said Ava's essay was selected as a finalist from the district and then ranked by state judges. This year's theme was, "What freedom of speech means to me."
Sixth grade teacher Lisa West provided the opportunity for students to submit an essay as part of her class. Ava received a plaque and earned $50 for being a district finalist as well as $200 for placing second at state.
"Congratulations to Ava and great job," Grover said.