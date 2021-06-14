The 8th District Minnesota State Horticultural Society has selected two local students among eight scholarships awarded in 2021.
The recipients were students from counties in northeast Minnesota who had an interest in gardening. Funds for the scholarships were received from various sources – garden clubs and groups, gardeners, memorials.
Ella Bahr, International Falls, attended high school in that city. She received the $500 Cook Garden Club scholarship. Ella comes from a long line of family gardeners. She created a community garden at the library. She plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and eventually specializing in aeorspace engineering. Her parent is Hollie Bahr.
Rachel Schoon, International Falls, received the $500 scholarship, funded by garden clubs, members and friends. She attended International Falls High School. Her gardening interest began with family. She worked at a local greenhouse, sharing her knowledge with others. Rachel plans to attend Central Lakes College working towards an associate of science degree, majoring in horticulture. Future plans include establishing and owning a year-round farm to table restaurant. She is the daughter of Edward and Christine Schoon.
Over the 20 plus years of the program, the eligibility requirements have been modified. Now, high school seniors - and home schooled students - as well as current college and technical school students within the District 8 MSHS boundaries are eligible to apply.
Counties include Koochiching, St. Louis, Itasca, Lake, Carlton and Cook. The 8th District MSHS members hope to have the funds to offer scholarships in 2022. Donations toward the scholarships can be sent to Carol Borich, Treasurer, 813 NE 5th Ave., Chisholm, MN 55729. Contact jan_dz@q.com later this fall for a 2022 application.