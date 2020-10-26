A student from International Falls received a $2,500 workforce development scholarship from Northwest Technical College.
Jennifer Beck, a freshman studying medical coding, is one of 45 scholarship recipients.
Funded by an appropriation from the legislature, the WDS program offers $2,500 scholarships to students who enroll in programs leading to high demand occupations in healthcare services, advanced manufacturing, information technology, transportation, early childhood education or agriculture.
Students enrolled in eligible programs can receive two years of financial support up to $5,000, plus a third year if they complete a two-year degree and transfer to one of Minnesota State's four-year universities.
Scholarship priority is given to first year, full-time NTC students but, new this year, awards were also available to returning students.
The $2,500 scholarships cover about half the cost of full-time tuition at NTC before federal and state grants and other scholarships and are awarded to Minnesota residents.
