The Littlefork-Big Falls Business Professionals of America, BPA, class has completed their annual fundraiser for a cause. This year’s fundraising efforts will go to the American Red Cross and Borderland Humane Society.
Dividing themselves into two teams, Kenzie Swenson served as project manager for Team Northern Waters and Team Viking Enterprise’s project manager was Sydney Stevens. These two teams raised a total of $1,531 for their respective non-profit.
Fundraising events this year included spending a day with a senior, duct taping a senior, bake sales, lemonade and cookie sales, basketball shooting contests, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, ball tosses during the high school basketball games, hat day, and kiss-a-goat.
Events cancelled due to the coronavirus Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations were the annual volleyball tournament and a dodgeball tournament. The coin buckets were also a great success this year with the elementary bringing in record donations.
The BPA students were responsible for all aspects of this large project including creative fundraising ideas, public relations posters, announcements, communications, meeting deadlines, fiscal responsibilities, and organizing these events with both the elementary and high school staff, students and local businesses.