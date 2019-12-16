Anna Levene and Aaron Taylor, of International Falls, have been inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Levene is a senior majoring in psychology at Bemidji State University, and Taylor, a senior, is majoring in computer science.
The National Society of Leadership and Success is the largest honor society in the United States. Students are selected for membership based on academic standing and leadership potential. There are currently 746 chapters and over one million members nationwide.
The society provides a step-by-step program for members to build leadership skills through participation in events on campus or online. After completing the program, members receive a leadership certificate and are able to list their affiliation on applications and resumes.
Membership of the National Society of Leadership and Success provides students access to an array of benefits, including scholarships, exclusive events, employer recruitment, and discounts on textbooks, computers, insurance and more.