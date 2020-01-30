The following areas students have been recognized for academic achievement at the University of North Dakota for the fall 2019 semester.
The dean’s list comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the university's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."
To qualify for the president's roll of honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.
Dean's list:
John Cowman, International Falls; Deion Kalar, International Falls; Kate Knaeble, Littlefork; Danielle Piekarski, Littlefork
President's roll of honor:
John Cowman, International Falls; Deion Kalar, International Falls; Sydney Anderson, International Falls; Kate Knaeble, Littlefork