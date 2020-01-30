Area students were among North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2019 dean’s list.
Big Falls: Amanda P. Nelson, English education
International Falls: Eric S. Earley, mechanical engineering; Evan C. Johnson, pharmaceutical sciences; Riley M. Nemec, nursing; Ethan T. Phung, accounting; Ryan D. Todd, natural resources management; Tristan J. Toth, criminal justice; Maxwell S. Vergeldt, construction management
Ranier: Gina M. Auran, English
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.