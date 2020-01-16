International Falls students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2019.
Falls High School graduates Rebecca Holm and Abby Kostiuk are among the students recognized.
Holm is majoring in social studies and Kostiuk is majoring in ecology and evolutionary biology, graphic information science.
Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.