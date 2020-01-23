Minnesota State Community and Technical College named students to its president's list and dean's list for the 2019 fall semester.
International Falls students included on the lists were Marissa Larson, dean's list, and Kaitlin Stallard, president's list.
Students on the president's list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a grade point average of 4.0.
Students on the dean's list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.