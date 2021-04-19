The Falls High School speech team competed in the Section 7A Meet Friday.
After all was said and done, three speakers will be competing at the state level.
Junior Gavia Yount took first place in the creative category, while senior Kaelyn Talley and sophomore Kourtney Talley took home second in the duo category.
The other Bronco speaker results are as follows:
- Mitchell Erickson - 4th in humor
- Breanna Johnson - 5th in prose
- Isabelle Hemstad - 7th in discussion
Speaker quotes
Kourtney Talley: I honestly can't believe it. It has been such a difficult year for everyone and we all have put so much work into our pieces. It is just amazing seeing how far we've made it.
Kaelyn Talley: It's such an incredible feeling knowing that I have the chance to compete at state. No one has gone to state from our team as long as I've been in speech so it never seemed like something that was feasible for me. Then this year hit and now there are three of us going to state. It's an amazing feeling and I am so proud of all my teammates regardless of whether they made it to state or not.
Gavia Yount: I’m so excited! I love performing and storytelling, and this is an incredible opportunity for me to get to share my performance of my own story with people from all over the state! I’m not sure what to expect, but I’m planning to give it my all! It’ll be interesting to see other state competitors’ performances and how I place among them.
Up next
The state meet will take place Saturday.