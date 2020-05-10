Indus fifth graders recently completed a distance learning STEM challenge using materials that they had around the house to build three towers using specific criteria: three towers, as tall as possible, and freestanding.
The limitations on the project were that the towers should not be identical and should fit on a regular sheet of notebook paper.
The second phase of the project required them to come up with a question, such as: “Can I make a tower to display a stuffed animal?” Then, using the previous week as a model for themselves, they were to carry out their investigation.
One student, Jackson Briggs, took the challenge to heart and made three different types of towers, first drawing his ideas, measuring, and making a list of materials, then completing the task by building the towers and making observations about the process.