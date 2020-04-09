For help and resources, teachers and parents don’t have to look any further than Pinterest, the social media site that now hosts a Statistics in Schools Pinterest page from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Statistics in Schools (SIS) is a free program that uses real-life census data and resources to create classroom activities and materials.
Teachers and subject matter experts from across the country helped develop every SIS activity to make sure it is valuable, engaging, relatable and easy to use. There are pre-K-12 math, geography, sociology, English and history/social studies activities available.
We revamped the Census Bureau’s Pinterest account last fall to include a plethora of educational activities and boards from the SIS program. New activities, specifically designed for the 2019/2020 school year, spotlight the 2020 Census and the importance of counting everyone – including children – in the once-a-decade population count.
The materials target specific grade levels (pre-K, K-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-12) and geographic locations – the 50 states, Puerto Rico and each of the Island Areas – to make it easier for educators to teach all students about the 2020 Census.
Given the unique way Pinterest works, it is easy for educators to “pin” lessons to use in their classrooms now or to save for a later date without losing any of the pertinent information.
Check out the Census Bureau’s Pinterest page to see the variety of resources available such as 2020 maps and population statistics.