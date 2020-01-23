Falls Elementary School December Birthday Bookshelf members include, back row, Nick Schultz, Chase Phillips, Morgan Schoewe, Alyssa Wolden, Rena Gedde and Ava Gilbertson; middle row, Ava Grover, Grayson Ysen, Mykenzie Van Heel, Everlie LaVigne and Kali Hraban; front row, Rylan Bragg, Wyatt Van Heel, Sydney Pomeroy, Alana Storey and Easton Rolando.
December Birthday Bookshelf
Tammie Calder
-
- Updated
