Indus School December Students of the Month were recognized in January.
Mark Sarkisyan is a fourth grader who is a very hardworking student who values his education. When he has homework he never complains and he always returns it with a smile. Mark is enthusiastic to learn and willing to be a helper and leader in the classroom. Mark is appreciated for always having a great attitude and smile on his face.
Rylee Strand, a fifth grader, is an exceptionally hard worker who doesn't give up on an assignment, regardless of the level of difficulty. He is kind and caring toward all his classmates, and always willing to help out in any way he can. He continually tries his best in all he does.
Seventh grader Dmritry Sudnach works very hard in class. He's prompt and prepared in the classroom. He works the whole class period and he strives to get everything done in a timely manner. He is respectful and helpful to his peers and teachers.
Eighth grader Hattie Ulrich keeps up with her classwork, and pays attention in the classroom. Hattie is friendly to her peers and she is respectful to her teachers.