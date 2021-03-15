Dr. Seuss Week was celebrated at local schools March 1-5. The week promotes reading and includes National Read Across America Day. Students in Jill Katrin's second grade class at Falls Elementary dressed up as characters in Dr. Seuss books, as did Grayson Ysen and Delilah Strand.
Dr. Seuss Week
Laurel Beager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Turning off the recorder
- Walz: Adjustments to 'open state up' start Monday
- Thomas Barrett Morse, 80
- VACCINE UPDATE: Underlying health conditions, essential frontline workers eligible
- Joseph Melin, 91
- Mill teardown
- Della Lehto, 94
- Counterfeit baby scales seized at International Falls
- Leslie (Les) Maynard Langton, 85
- The Library offers coffee, more plans for the future