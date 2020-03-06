The annual Dr. Seuss Week and Read Across America event took place at Indus during March 3-6, with a lot of fun opportunities for students to read or be read to.
There were dress up days for wearing crazy hair and crazy hats, dressing like twins and dressing as the Grinch. One of the days, students played "Book Bingo" in the commons, where they could win books as part of the game, and at the end of the week, special guest readers as well as "The Cat in the Hat," read stories to children from library books.