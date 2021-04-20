Rep. Ecklund supports House DFL E-12, Higher Education budgets with investments in students from cradle to career
The Minnesota House Monday approved the E-12 Education budget bill aimed at helping students catch up after a year of unprecedented difficulties.
The bill makes an ongoing commitment to students and families with strong investments into the future, said Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls.
The House also passed the Higher Education budget bill which continues the House DFL’s commitment to students by proposing strong ongoing investments to Minnesota’s public colleges and universities, he said.
“For decades, Minnesota has been an education leader because we all recognize that every student deserves a world-class education. However, we know how tough the last year has been on students, as well as on teachers and parents,” said Ecklund in a statement. “I’m proud to support E-12 and Higher Education budgets that make the investments our state’s learners need to catch up from the challenges from the last year, and ensures Minnesota can continue to be an education leader over the long term.”
The House DFL’s E-12 education budget stabilizes school investments with a 2 percent per pupil increase for each of the next two years, with additional increases the following two years so schools can make plans with the confidence that they will have the resources they need. Under the proposal, voluntary Pre-Kindergarten programming that would otherwise expire is protected for 4,000 of Minnesota’s youngest learners. House DFLers are also prioritizing the needs of students in full-service community schools and targeted aid for more rigorous coursework, individualized tutoring, mental health support and social and emotional learning. The bill also provides strong pathways to postsecondary opportunities.
The budget invests in early care and learning, with nearly $40 million in early learning scholarships directed to Minnesota’s very youngest learners. It establishes a Great Start for All Minnesota Children Task Force to develop a plan that ensures all families have access to high-quality, affordable early care and learning regardless of race, income, or zip code and that childcare workers can earn a living wage.
The Higher Education budget holds tuition flat at Minnesota State and increases funding to the State Grant Program, benefiting more than 75,000 students and expanding access to over 3,000 grant applicants. In response to student testimony about their challenges this year and the need for more direct support for student health and wellness, the bill makes new ongoing investments in mental health resources and aims to address food insecurity on our college campuses through the Hunger Free Campus Act. The bill also includes ongoing investments in the Z-Degree program to help reduce the cost of textbooks and course materials for students. The budget also contains funding for a pilot project to develop more career and technical teachers that are desperately needed in Minnesota’s high schools.