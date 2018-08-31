YOUSO NAMED TO HONOR'S LIST
Paul Youso, of International Falls, was awarded honors for the summer 2018 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
Included on the honor's list at the Toledo campus, Youso is pursuing a bachelor of science degree, majoring in medical imaging.
To be named on the honor's list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6 to 11 credit hours.
CASSIBO GRADUATES FROM U OF M CROOKSTON
Kayla Cassibo, of International Falls, completed degree requirements during summer session 2018 at the University of Minnesota Crookston.
Cassibo graduated with a bachelor of manufacturing management in manufacturing management and quality management