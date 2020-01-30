January Elks Students of the Month are Kian Gonzales and Anna Cowman. The students are pictured with Josh Koenig, Falls High School teacher and Elks member.
Elks January Students of the Month
- Tammie Calder
-
- Updated
Tammie Calder
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- CBP seizes $900,000 in counterfeit bills
- Cantilever owners celebrate success
- Winter royalty
- Board accepts coaches, teacher resignations
- Sides drawn on moot refugee question
- Pre-trail stories
- Bronco runners compete in Mississippi race
- Koochiching County to benefit by state broadband grants
- Skier sets Arrowhead record
- Erma M. Foster, 95